Neil Robertson came crashing back to earth after his UK Championship victory as Robert 'The Milkman' Milkins produced a 4-2 win full of bottle in the World Grand Prix first round.

The number 32 seed will face 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy or his friend Jack Lisowski in the second round after emulating his wins at the World Championship in 2013 and 2018 over the defending champion with some exceptional scoring.

Mlikins snatched the first frame with a knock of 70 after Robertson broke down on 67 with further runs of 116 and 84 helping to victory. Robertson rolled in 52 and 87 to restore parity at 2-2, but could not put the brakes on the flamboyant, free-scoring Milkins.

Robertson withdrew from the Scottish Open last week after a late-night 10-9 win over world number one Judd Trump in the UK final last Sunday, but had hoped to be suitably refreshed after winning last season's Grand Prix in February with a 10-8 win over 2006 world champion Graeme Dott.

The Gloucester potter Milkins admits snooker behind closed doors in the bubble of the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes is not ideal after being forced to wait for Covid-19 test results to see if you are fit for action.

"I'm not a great sleeper. I usually go to bed at 9 or 10 then wake up at four and can't back to sleep," said Milkins. "I think 'when is that phone call going to be?' If you get that phone call, it's a bad phone call to say you've got it.

"Some players are okay, they don't think about it, but when I'm up, that's me up for the day. If I'm playing at 10, it's not ideal waking up at four.

"If you've got a 7pm match at night, that's okay because once you get your test that's okay and you can go back to bed for a couple of hours."

Milkins was pleased with how his nerve held up against the 2010 world champion.

"I held myself together well at the end," said Milkins.

"Neil is a class player, that's the best I've played against him. I've beaten him a couple of times at the World Championship, but I didn't take much from the first one because he was absolutely burnt out."

Four-times world champion John Higgins was a 4-2 winner against world number 32 Xiao Guodong, who compiled 128 in the fifth frame.

Confirmed schedule

Round one

Monday December 14, evening (from 8pm)

Barry Hawkins 4-1 Ricky Walden

Robert Milkins Joe Perry 2-4 Anthony McGill

John Higgins 4-2 Xiao Guodong

Tuesday December 15, afternoon (from 1pm)

Judd Trump v Michael Holt

Li Hang v Stuart Bingham

Lu Ning v Robbie Williams

Ding Junhui v Jak Jones

