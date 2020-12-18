The hotly anticipated clash between world number one Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan at the World Grand Prix got off to a strange start.

The opening frame was very unusual, particularly from the star pair, with numerous missed chances. It took a full 34 minutes before Trump was able to eventually close it out.

O'Sullivan found himself 65-40 down and needing a snooker when he attempted to slide the blue into a tricky spot for his opponent at a crucial point in the frame.

Only instead of rolling the cue ball away to safety and making life difficult for Trump, he ended up potting it and handing the frame to him.

"This cue ball is going close... it's going in!" came the commentary from David Hendon.

"I don't think every frame will be like this, somehow. But an absorbing start."

The Bristolian was able to close out the opener thereafter, and he proceeded to move into a comfortable early lead in the match by taking the first three frames.

It is the first semi-final of the World Grand Prix with Jack Lisowski to face Mark Selby in the other last-four clash on Saturday.

