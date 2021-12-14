Judd Trump is still on course for his second title of the season as he beat Ben Woollaston in the first round of the Cazoo World Grand Prix.

Trump hit 51 in one visit in the first frame, but Woollaston put down breaks of 64 in the second and 90 in the third to take a surprise lead.

Trump then rallied with a half-century to level, and then took the fifth frame 76-21 to leave him a frame from the second round.

The Champion of Champions winner followed that up with a break of 53 to carry him over the line past Woollaston.

Elsewhere, Stephen Maguire made light work of his match-up with a 4-0 win over Anthony McGill in the evening session.

McGill struggled to put together any meaningful breaks, with his top score in the third frame of 39.

Maguire only had one half century of his own - 64 in the second frame - but racked up enough points over the course of his visits to secure a whitewash.

