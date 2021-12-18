Ronnie O’Sullivan said that ‘trophies mean nothing to me’ ahead of his semi-final match with Stuart Bingham at the Cazoo World Grand Prix on Saturday.

O’Sullivan was tied a 2-2 with Jimmy Robertson in their quarter-final before rattling off breaks in consecutive frames of 80, 112, and 68 to secure passage into the next round.

The former world number one has been in two semi-finals this season, at the English Open and Scottish Open, but has failed to get to a final so far.

Having won almost everything there is to win in the sport, and explaining that his focus is often away from the table at this stage in his career, he explained that he is no longer concerned by winning trophies.

“I’d rather lose in quarter and semi-finals and enjoy it than try to go deep and not enjoy it,” O’Sullivan said. “Trophies mean nothing to me, I have got enough of them and nothing left to prove.

“I have been on this road trip of playing tournaments for four and a half weeks and my main aim at the start was not to crack up, and I haven’t. I feel as if I have really cruised through it. That was the main aim, lots of smiley faces and try to pick up a few ranking points along the way.”

The winner of Bingham vs O’Sullivan will play Australian Neil Robertson in Sunday’s final.

