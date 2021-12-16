Ronnie O’Sullivan qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix with a 4-1 win over Hossein Vafaei.

The Iranian took the lead in the first frame with a 77-26 margin, but the former world number one rallied to take the next three frames.

O’Sullivan did not hit a serious break until the fourth frame, though, when a century of 107 took him a frame from victory.

An unanswered 81 took him into the next round in Coventry.

The 46-year-old Englishman has had two semi-finals so far this season, losing in both the English and Scottish Open, and will be hoping to secure another final four appearance when he faces the winner of Luca Brecel vs Jimmy Robertson.

