Luca Brecel produced another glorious display of attacking snooker in a 4-1 win over Welsh Open holder Jordan Brown at the World Grand Prix, but was disappointed he didn't make a 147.

The Scottish Open winner and UK Championship finalist was on for a second career maximum in the third frame, but lost position on the 12th red of the break as he was forced to settle for 88 and a 3-0 lead.

Brecel added a 105 break after earlier runs of 100 and 57 to secure a meeting with Jimmy Robertson in the last 16 on Thursday afternoon, but the likeable Belgian player was thinking about the 147 that got away.

"I really should have made that maximum," said Brecel, who made his first maximum at the Championship League three years ago. "The balls were so nice, I really should have made it.

I tried to cannon the red off a cushion. I maybe shouldn't have played that shot, but I was a bit unlucky to finish where I finished. I really should have made that maximum, I was so confident.

"But maybe next time in this tournament, you never know.

"The way I'm playing now, it can happen in any game. I'm just so confident and my cue ball was actually good in this game.

"That is something to work on and be happy with. It is all about winning games and keeping confidence high."

Brecel feels his 9-5 victory over John Higgins in the Scottish Open final was more impressive than lifting the UK title coming only a week after his 10-5 defeat to Zhao Xintong in the final at the York Barbican.

"Everything is so easy at the moment. You wonder why this game is so hard sometimes. It was a very special boost winning the Scottish Open. Winning the Scottish was a bigger achievement than winning the UK itself," he added.

"I was just so happy to show everyone I wasn't going to be flat for the tournament. To win it was absolutely amazing."

