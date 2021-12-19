Ronnie O’Sullivan has urged the government to resist putting in added Covid-19 restrictions, saying “let’s just get on with it.”

The six-time world champion was roared on by the fans, and as he fought back the atmosphere picked up.

It became very lively towards the end, and his decisive break of 77 was greeted with roars of approval.

The win came amid the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases in the country, with the government considering bringing in stricter measures to combat the virus.

The message has been diluted by talk of parties taking place in government offices during lockdown last year, and O’Sullivan poked fun at those in power in his victory speech.

“The fans have been amazing all week, even though there is Covid going on,” O’Sullivan said. “It’s a bit like 10 Downing Street here tonight, rules have gone out the window. Mass spreading.

We played in front of no crowds last year and it was horrible. First when the crowds came back it was a bit nerve-wracking, but it is good to have them here.

“Please no more lockdowns, let’s just get on with it.”

Reflecting on his battling win over Robertson, O’Sullivan said: “I was determined all match.

“Neil should have been ahead in the afternoon by a long way. He wasn't, and it gave me a chance and I found something for four frames.

“He then won one and I thought ‘here we go’ but then he had the miscue, which is unfortunate as you never want to see someone do that at such a vital stage.”

