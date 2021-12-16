O'Sullivan 0-0 Vafaei (26-67)

A tough red along the top cushion stays out, but O'Sullivan is snookered on the final red minutes later. 34 the difference with 35 in it, but the six-times world champion then misses the red by miles. Needs a snooker and this frame is over as Vafaei slams home the red. He leads 1-0.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Vafaei (25-56)

For the second time in this frame, O'Sullivan leaves a red hanging over a pocket. This is a chance for the Iran number one to win the opening frame at this visit.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Vafaei (12-13)

Poor safety from Vafaei, but the Rocket can only make four points with a green following a long red. Safety shot sticks a red up. Another chance for the world number 47, but he misses a brown. Chances for both men early on, but O'Sullivan is the man at the table.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Vafaei (0-12)

Cracking long red from Vafaei to get his day started in style. Chance to accumulate a few points at this visit early on.

Good afternoon

This should be a Christmas cracker today in the last 16 of the World Grand Prix in Coventry with former winner Ronnie O'Sullivan taking on Hossein Vafaei. The Iran potter destroyed O'Sullivan 5-0 in qualifying for the German Masters and also ousted Mark Selby 6-2 in the second round of the UK Championship. Scottish Open champion Luca Brecel faces Jimmy Robertson on the other table. Race to four. Winner of these matches meet in the last eight.

'I should have made it' – Brecel admits maximum disappointment over 147 failure

Luca Brecel produced another glorious display of attacking snooker in a 4-1 win over Welsh Open holder Jordan Brown at the World Grand Prix, but was disappointed he didn't make a 147.

The Scottish Open winner and UK Championship finalist was on for a second career maximum in the third frame, but lost position on the 12th red of the break as he was forced to settle for 88 and a 3-0 lead.

Brecel added a 105 break after earlier runs of 100 and 57 to secure a place in the last 16 on Thursday afternoon, but the likeable Belgian player was thinking about the 147 that got away.

"I really should have made that maximum," said Brecel, who made his first maximum at the Championship League three years ago. "The balls were so nice, I really should have made it.

I tried to cannon the red off a cushion. I maybe shouldn't have played that shot, but I was a bit unlucky to finish where I finished. I really should have made that maximum, I was so confident.

"But maybe next time in this tournament, you never know."

Read the full story here ahead of Brecel's return to action against Jimmy Robertson.

Order of play Thursday 16th December

1pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan [7] v Hossein Vafaei [23]

Jimmy Robertson [15] v Luca Brecel [2]

3pm

Jack Lisowski [30] v Stephen Maguire [19]

Stuart Bingham [22] v Allister Carter [27]

7pm

Yan Bingtao [16] v Neil Robertson [8]

Mark Selby [21] v Tom Ford [29]

