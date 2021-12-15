Welcome

Ronnie O'Sullivan headlines the afternoon session at the 2021 World Grand Prix and we will be bringing you live updates of all the action.

Ad

The Rocket will be taking on Andy Hicks from 13:00 UK time at the tournament, which is being held this week at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

World Grand Prix 'I’ll treat Ronnie to dinner' – Gould thanks O'Sullivan after shock victory over Zhao YESTERDAY AT 10:18

At the same time as O'Sullivan will be playing, Gary Wilson will be taking on Hossein Vafaei.

From 2pm UK time, Luca Brecel will be facing Jordan Brown, while Jimmy Robertson plays Matthew Selt to wrap up the afternoon session.

Yesterday's results

13:00 - Mark Selby 4-1 Barry Hawkins

4-1 Barry Hawkins 13:00 - Ricky Walden 3-4 Stuart Bingham

15:00 - John Higgins 2-4 Tom Ford

15:00 - David Gilbert 1-4 Ali Carter

19:00 - Judd Trump 4-2 Ben Woollaston

4-2 Ben Woollaston 19:00 - Anthony McGill 0-4 Stephen Maguire

19:00 - Neil Robertson 4-0 Noppon Saengkham

4-0 Noppon Saengkham 19:00 - Mark Allen 4-1 Cao Yupeng

Top 10 shots from the Scottish Open featuring O'Sullivan, Trump, Brecel

'Like walking on a bouncy castle'

Neil Robertson after health problems forced him to miss the Scottish Open last week. has revealed he is relieved to return to the snooker table after health problems forced him to miss the Scottish Open last week.

The English Open champion made breaks of 54, 65 and 100 in a 4-0 victory over world number 39 Noppon Saengkham on Tuesday at the World Grand Prix as he set up a meeting with Anthony Hamilton in the last 16 on Wednesday night.

Robertson lost 6-2 to amateur John Astley in a shock defeat in the first round of the UK Championship last month and revealed he could not have continued his defence of the title due to a battle with pulsatile tinnitus in his ears which prompts dizziness and balance problems.

“It has been a tough couple of weeks. I was building up for the defence of the UK Championship, then on the eve of it, this cropped up. Even if I had won my first match there, I would have had to withdraw," said Robertson.

For the next few days, I felt as if I was walking on a bouncy castle, my balance was all over the place. They put me on steroids for a week, and I had to pull out of the Scottish Open.

“I still have a little bit of ringing in the ears in the morning, but nowhere near as bad as it was. And the pulsing has stopped, with my heart racing a million beats a minute for no reason. Hopefully it stays the way it is now.

“For the past week, I have been able to practise. I tried to gradually extend my practice time, bit by bit during the week. I was a still a bit dizzy until the last five or six days when I was back to normal. I’m happy to be in this event because it’s a fantastic tournament to be involved in.”

- - -

Stream top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

The Masters Why is Brecel not competing at the Masters? O'Sullivan and Higgins hit out YESTERDAY AT 13:02