So we will be back for the opening quarter-final matches tonight with Neil Roberson facing Yan Bingtao and Mark Selby meeting Tom Ford from 7pm. Best-of-nine frame matches in the last eight. See you then.

Bingham 3-3 Carter

They are into a deciding frame for the final place in the last 16.

Lisowski 3-4 Maguire

Three superb frames from Maguire to close out the win. He will face Ali Carter or Stuart Bingham in the last eight. A classy finish of 77 from the Scot. He wins 4-3. "Garbage," says Lisowski. "I fudged it and another one bites the dust. I've got to figure out how to get these things tucked away...figure it out I guess."

Lisowski 3-3 Maguire (1-53)

The 2004 UK champion only a few balls away from victory out there. Doesn't need any difficult shots.

Lisowski 3-3 Maguire (1-18)

Horrible safety shot by Lisowski and this is a great chance for Maguire to push on here in the deciding frame. Plenty of reds in the open and pink and black both freed up.

Lisowski 3-3 Maguire (0-1)

First chance to Maguire, but he can't slot a yellow after the opening red. Almost fluked the yellow. Lisowski then misses tricky red to a centre pocket. Might be a nervy finale to this match.

Lisowski 3-3 Maguire (0-0)

Looked like a 4-1 victory for Lisowski, but in the past 20 minutes or so, Maguire has excelled. It all comes down to the final frame for a place in the last eight.

Lisowski 3-2 Maguire (0-62)

A real mood change in this match. One bad miss on the black by Jackpot and the whole momentum has altered. We are heading for a deciding frame unless there is a heroic recovery in this frame.

Bingham 2-2 Carter

Carter with a 93 to restore parity at 2-2 having trailed 2-1 on the other main table.

Lisowski 3-2 Maguire (0-0)

Maguire with a quite brilliant break of 54 to the pink that included a dashing double on the red and some meticulous positional shots. Lisowski paid a heavy price for the missed black when the winning post was in sight. Match still alive.

Lisowski 3-1 Maguire (47-37)

Ice-cool green from Maguire to a centre pocket. Really impressive from the Scotsman in the circumstances. Battling to stay alive in this contest.

Lisowski 3-1 Maguire (47-9)

Superb stuff from Jackpot in among the balls. Looks like this could be the winning run to the line until he misses a straight black off the spot. That really is a shocking miss that came from nowhere.

Lisowski 3-1 Maguire (36-0)

Lisowski back after a quick loo break and back at the table in the frame he needs for victory. Not straightforward, but enough points available to construct a sizeable lead.

Bingham 2-1 Carter

A repeat of the 2020 Masters that Bingham won 10-8. Bingham edging ahead in that match. Carter made 90 in the second frame with the 2015 world champion rolling in 53 in the third.

Lisowski 3-1 Maguire (0-0)

A dominant finish to that frame from Lisowski. He needs one more frame to secure his progress to the last eight and a meeting with Stuart Bingham or Ali Carter.

Lisowski 2-1 Maguire (51-39)

Maguire misses a red with the rest down a side cushion before escaping from a snooker at the third attempt. Wide open this frame with no colours safe and the red the key ball. Lisowski then strokes home the mid-range red. Superb shot that. Should be 3-1.

Lisowski 2-1 Maguire (42-33)

A break of 40 from Lisowski, but still two reds left on the table. Wide open this frame. Bit more safety to decide the destination of it.

Lisowski 2-1 Maguire (17-33)

Would you believe that? Maguire powers in 33, but then misses a black off the spot. He did not see that coming and neither do you suspect did Jackpot, who is quickly out of his chair and back at the table.

Lisowski 2-1 Maguire (2-17)

Lisowski misses a black off the spot in the fourth frame. Bad miss that. Chance to punish Jackpot for that bad error.

Lisowski 2-1 Maguire (0-0)

A brilliant knock of 128 from Lisowski to regain the lead. Needs two more frames to reach the last eight. Maguire forced to sit and enjoy that break.

Lisowski 1-1 Maguire (80-0)

Has taken these balls superbly well. Should make the century from here to lead 2-1.

Lisowski 1-1 Maguire (21-0)

Jackpot slots a brilliant plant at the outset of the third frame. Nice chance to set the agenda here.

Lisowski 1-1 Maguire (0-0)

Maguire in early with that 53 before a bit of solid match play sees him over the line to level at 1-1. Lisowski unfortunate to go in off potting a red, but Maguire back on level terms at 1-1.

Lisowski 1-0 Maguire (0-60)

A lead of 60 points, but plenty of points for Lisowski to recover with eight reds left on the table.

Lisowski 1-0 Maguire (0-53)

A break of 53 from the Scotsman. Ran out of position at the key moment. This frame still very much in the balance if Lisowski can fashion out a scoring chance.

Robertson 4-3 Brecel

Bit of a shock in that one. There won't be a third straight final for Brecel as he loses to the former European Masters champion in the last 16. Robertson to face O'Sullivan on Friday afternoon in the quarter-finals.

Lisowski 1-0 Maguire (0-0)

A 28-minute opening frame goes to Lisowski, who rolls in a lovely brown before dropping in blue and pink for a 1-0 lead. Classy finish after chances fell to both men.

Lisowski 0-0 Maguire (46-47)

Maguire can't slot the key brown and we are back involved in a safety battle to settle the frame. Both men have had chances to take this frame.

Lisowski 0-0 Maguire (46-37)

Final red along the top cushion fails to drop for Jackpot. Break breaks down on 46 and Maguire has chance to steal the opening frame.

Brecel 3-3 Robertson

Into a deciding frame on the other table. Has been a real close contest.

Lisowski 0-0 Maguire (0-36)

Maguire first to the punch in this opening frame of the day. Looks to be making good progress early on as the break quickly moves to 36 in this visit. But he declares on 36 after missing a pink to the green pocket and Lisowski is presented with a chance to launch the counter attack.

Lisowski 0-0 Maguire (0-0)

Second match of the afternoon has started. Liswoski lost 10-7 to Judd Trump in last year's Grand Prix final. Trump no longer involved this year. Nice early safety duel.

Brecel 3-2 Robertson

Brecel with a run of 56 to move one frame ahead of Robertson in the race to four. Winner faces O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals.

O'Sullivan 4-1 Vafaei (81-0)

No century, but a fine 81 is enough to get the job done. Finished very strongly. He will face Luca Brecel or Jimmy Robertson in the last 16.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Vafaei (62-0)

Balls at his mercy out there. Could be another century on the way. Fantastic level of play suddenly from the GOAT.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Vafaei (25-0)

A superb double from O'Sullivan is followed by a black, super long red and another tidy little red to a centre pocket. The Rocket is off and running again. This has look of frame and match right here.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Vafaei (110-11)

Could be a century coming up. This has been a stunning break. A work of art really in sporting terms. In goes the blue and the pink and that is the ton. 107 break from O'Sullivan. Quite majestic play. A 3-1 lead.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Vafaei (57-11)

This is much more like it from Rocket Ronnie. Really has clicked into gear in this frame. Could be a big break here.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Vafaei (3-4)

O'Sullivan bidding to reach his 131st ranking event quarter-final today. That is some record since turning professional in 1992.

Brecel 2-2 Robertson

High paced and quality play on the other showpiece table. Robertson with breaks of 69 and 82 to level up the match with his opponent running in a 69 of his own.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Vafaei (59-15)

Vafaei can't slot a long red and O'Sullivan has chance to get over the line. Some brilliant shots in this little break and this should be a 2-1 lead coming up. Worked very hard to get over the line in this frame.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Vafaei (30-10)

Just 26 from the Rocket there as he misses a pink to a centre pocket. Didn't see that one coming. This match being played in fits and starts.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Vafaei (15-9)

O'Sullivan rams home a blistering red from distance to get the party started in this frame. Be interesting to see what he scores here. Black not in a favourable position at the moment.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Vafaei (62-13)

O'Sullivan far from at his best out there, but gets the job done at the second attempt after Vafaei was very unfortunate to go in off. So unlucky that, but we are level at 1-1.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Vafaei (32-5)

Just 32 after running out of position and his opponent slams a long red into a pocket. O'Sullivan will be disappointed to make only 32.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Vafaei (6-4)

Magical mid-range red by O'Sullivan to carve open a chance. Real opportunity to put some points on the board after an indifferent opening frame.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Vafaei (26-67)

A tough red along the top cushion stays out, but O'Sullivan is snookered on the final red minutes later. 34 the difference with 35 in it, but the six-times world champion then misses the red by miles. Needs a snooker and this frame is over as Vafaei slams home the red. He leads 1-0.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Vafaei (25-56)

For the second time in this frame, O'Sullivan leaves a red hanging over a pocket. This is a chance for the Iran number one to win the opening frame at this visit.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Vafaei (12-13)

Poor safety from Vafaei, but the Rocket can only make four points with a green following a long red. Safety shot sticks a red up. Another chance for the world number 47, but he misses a brown. Chances for both men early on, but O'Sullivan is the man at the table.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Vafaei (0-12)

Cracking long red from Vafaei to get his day started in style. Chance to accumulate a few points at this visit early on.

Good afternoon

This should be a Christmas cracker today in the last 16 of the World Grand Prix in Coventry with former winner Ronnie O'Sullivan taking on Hossein Vafaei. The Iran potter destroyed O'Sullivan 5-0 in qualifying for the German Masters and also ousted Mark Selby 6-2 in the second round of the UK Championship. Scottish Open champion Luca Brecel faces Jimmy Robertson on the other table. Race to four. Winner of these matches meet in the last eight.

'I should have made it' – Brecel admits maximum disappointment over 147 failure

Luca Brecel produced another glorious display of attacking snooker in a 4-1 win over Welsh Open holder Jordan Brown at the World Grand Prix, but was disappointed he didn't make a 147.

The Scottish Open winner and UK Championship finalist was on for a second career maximum in the third frame, but lost position on the 12th red of the break as he was forced to settle for 88 and a 3-0 lead.

Brecel added a 105 break after earlier runs of 100 and 57 to secure a place in the last 16 on Thursday afternoon, but the likeable Belgian player was thinking about the 147 that got away.

"I really should have made that maximum," said Brecel, who made his first maximum at the Championship League three years ago. "The balls were so nice, I really should have made it.

I tried to cannon the red off a cushion. I maybe shouldn't have played that shot, but I was a bit unlucky to finish where I finished. I really should have made that maximum, I was so confident.

"But maybe next time in this tournament, you never know."

Read the full story here ahead of Brecel's return to action against Jimmy Robertson.

Order of play Thursday 16th December

1pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan [7] v Hossein Vafaei [23]

Jimmy Robertson [15] v Luca Brecel [2]

3pm

Jack Lisowski [30] v Stephen Maguire [19]

Stuart Bingham [22] v Allister Carter [27]

7pm

Yan Bingtao [16] v Neil Robertson [8]

Mark Selby [21] v Tom Ford [29]

--

- - -

