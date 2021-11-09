Ronnie O'Sullivan has secured his place at the World Grand Prix next month following his run to the semi-finals of the English Open in Milton Keynes.

The six-times world champion lost 6-5 to John Higgins in an epic encounter , but his £20,000 consolation prize sees him move up from 26th to 11th on the sport's one-year ranking list, leaving him well inside the cut-off mark for the top 32 who qualify for the elite event between 13-19 December in Coventry.

Ad

The final 32 qualifiers for the year's final event will be announced following the UK Championship (23 Nov - 5 Dec in York) and Scottish Open (6 - 12 Dec in Llandudno).

Champion of Champions Higgins and O'Sullivan in line for Champion of Champions clash, Robertson to face Williams 18 HOURS AGO

Neil Robertson also guaranteed his spot at the World Grand Prix English Open championalso guaranteed his spot at the World Grand Prix with his 9-8 win over Higgins in the final

Robertson collected £70,000 and moves up to third from 91st on the one-year list behind British Open winner Mark Williams and Northern Ireland Open champion Mark Allen.

Watch the moment Robertson clinches English Open title in dramatic final

Higgins is fourth on the one-year list having collected £30,000 for his second runner-up spot of the season having also lost 9-8 to Allen in Belfast.

The rejuvenated Mark King led Robertson 4-2 in their semi-final before going down 6-4. He moves up from 39th to 12th, all but confirming his place on the starting grid for the World Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, world champion Mark Selby returns to number one in the world on the official ranking list with Judd Trump back to two after his title wins at the 2019 World Open and 2019 Northern Ireland Open dropped off his earnings on the two-year list.

'If you've got to go!' - King needs toilet mid-frame as Robertson laughs

In the race to qualify for the Masters in January, Zhou Yuelong is £33,000 ahead of Graeme Dott and £34,000 clear of 18th-placed Martin Gould in the battle for the 16th and final place at Alexandra Palace.

The Masters field will be confirmed after the UK Championship on Sunday 5 December.

English Open 'It wasn't a bottle thing' - O'Sullivan defends Higgins after dramatic loss YESTERDAY AT 08:15