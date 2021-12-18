Ronnie O’Sullivan has apologised for an ‘embarrassing’ performance in his win over Stuart Bingham, and said he will need to find something or will be ‘blasted’ off the table by Neil Robertson in the final of the World Grand Prix.

The world number three has advanced to the final in Coventry despite being well below his best this week.

“We stunk it out tonight,” O’Sullivan told ITV Sport. “I was not on my own. It was poor, really poor.

“We looked like a couple of old club players. It was really embarrassing, sorry about that.

We looked like butchers out there, butchering the balls and twitching all over the place.

“It was embarrassing.”

O’Sullivan has the chance to win his first title since the World Championship of 2020 on Sunday, but knows he will need to find some form against Robertson.

“I could stink the gaff you tomorrow and drag him down, but I doubt it,” O’Sullivan said. “He is too good for that, he’s in his prime and the best cueist I have ever seen.

“If I don’t get my finger out or find something I will get blasted away.

“I got a bit optimistic yesterday, I felt alright but now back to the usual standard today: awful.”

