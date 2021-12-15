Ronnie O'Sullivan has revealed that he nearly missed his World Grand Prix first round encounter with Andy Hicks having been scoffing supermarket scones.

"The Rocket" survived a scrappy affair in Coventry, securing a comfortable 4-1 victory but never finding his flow on the baize.

The World Grand Prix continues a hectic recent run of snooker tournaments, and O'Sullivan admitted he was enjoying a "road trip" around the arenas of England and Wales.

However his indulgence in the baked delicacy nearly caused him to miss his eventual win over Hicks.

“I only got to the venue about ten minutes before the game today,” the 46-year-old told ITV.

“If there is a Marks & Spencer around with a cafe I can never resist the scones with clotted cream and a cup of tea. I managed to arrive just in time. It was a nice crowd today and a great venue, it’s good to be here.

“When I started this run of tournaments, I just looked on it like a road trip. I have really enjoyed it.

"I have just had two days in a spa, getting treatments and massages. I actually feel more tired for doing nothing, I am so relaxed it’s hard to get going. Hopefully after a day here I will liven up a bit.”

Hicks was unable to capitalise on a number of errors from O'Sullivan, who sealed the match with a break of 60 - his high total of the day.

Victory sets up a meeting with Hossein Vafaei, who secured a 4-1 win against Gary Wilson.

Vafaei memorably thrashed O'Sullivan 5-0 at the German Masters in October and will be keen to produce a similar showing against his more illustrious opponent in the last-16.

O'Sullivan has triumphed at the World Grand Prix on only one occasion (2018) previously.

