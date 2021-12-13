The snooker season refuses to slow down in the run-up to Christmas with the World Grand Prix next to take centre stage.
After Luca Brecel won the Scottish Open on Sunday night, defeating John Higgins 9-5, the World Grand Prix field is complete.
The seeding is unconventional as it goes off the one-year list, leaving UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong as the top seed and the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan (seventh) and Judd Trump (13th) way down the charts.
World Grand Prix
World Grand Prix snooker 2021 - How to watch the event, who has qualified
That could mean some tasty matches before the business end of the tournament in Coventry. Higgins, Brecel, Mark Williams, Mark Allen and Neil Robertson are also in attendance.
Schedule and results
Round 1
Mon 13 Dec
- 19:00 - Zhao Xintong v Martin Gould
- 19:00 - Yan Bingtao v Mark King
- 19:00 - Mark Williams v Jack Lisowski
- 19:00 - Kyren Wilson v Anthony Hamilton
Tue Dec 14
- 13:00 - Mark Selby v Barry Hawkins
- 13:00 - Ricky Walden v Stuart Bingham
- 13:00 - John Higgins Tom Ford
- 13:00 - David Gilbert v Ali Carter
- 19:00 - Judd Trump v Ben Woollaston
- 19:00 - Anthony McGill v Stephen Maguire
- 19:00 - Neil Robertson v Noppon Saengkham
- 19:00 - Mark Allen v Cao Yupeng
Wed Dec 15
- 13:00 - Ronnie O’Sullivan v Andy Hicks
- 13:00 - Gary Wilson v Hossein Vafaei
- 13:00 - Luca Brecel v Jordan Brown
- 13:00 - Jimmy Robertson v Matthew Selt
