The snooker season refuses to slow down in the run-up to Christmas with the World Grand Prix next to take centre stage.

The seeding is unconventional as it goes off the one-year list, leaving UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong as the top seed and the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan (seventh) and Judd Trump (13th) way down the charts.

That could mean some tasty matches before the business end of the tournament in Coventry. Higgins, Brecel, Mark Williams, Mark Allen and Neil Robertson are also in attendance.

Schedule and results

Round 1

Mon 13 Dec

19:00 - Zhao Xintong v Martin Gould

19:00 - Yan Bingtao v Mark King

19:00 - Mark Williams v Jack Lisowski

19:00 - Kyren Wilson v Anthony Hamilton

Tue Dec 14

13:00 - Mark Selby v Barry Hawkins

13:00 - Ricky Walden v Stuart Bingham

13:00 - John Higgins Tom Ford

13:00 - David Gilbert v Ali Carter

19:00 - Judd Trump v Ben Woollaston

19:00 - Anthony McGill v Stephen Maguire

19:00 - Neil Robertson v Noppon Saengkham

19:00 - Mark Allen v Cao Yupeng

Wed Dec 15

13:00 - Ronnie O’Sullivan v Andy Hicks

13:00 - Gary Wilson v Hossein Vafaei

13:00 - Luca Brecel v Jordan Brown

13:00 - Jimmy Robertson v Matthew Selt

