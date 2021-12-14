World No 1 Mark Selby beat Barry Hawkins to reach the second round of the World Grand Prix.

Selby won a tense 48-minute opening frame and then pulled away to secure a 4-1 victory.

Next up for Selby is either Cao Yupeng or Mark Allen.

Perhaps the crucial frame in Selby’s win over Hawkins was the opening one, as the momentum went back and forth over nearly an hour.

Hawkins moved 37-4 ahead but Selby hit back and was close to winning the frame before allowing his opponent back to the table. After a lengthy safety exchange it came down to the final few balls and Hawkins looked to have won it after potting a long blue, only to miss the pink and be punished by Selby.

Hawkins did level in the next frame with breaks of 54 and 76, but Selby won the next two in a row to open up a 3-1 lead.

There was no way back for Hawkins as Selby took the last frame 66-1 to secure his progress.

Judd Trump is in action against Ben Woollaston on Tuesday evening while Ronnie O’Sullivan starts his campaign against Andy Hicks on Wednesday.

