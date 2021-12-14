Selby 1-1 Hawkins (23-0)

More safety to begin the frame, and this time it's Mark in first as, in commentary, Philip Studd notes that the highest break so far is a princely 28 .. right as position is lost on 14. Barry then has a go at one and, in comms, Joe Perry reckons that if he gets close, he should get the white safe. But he doesn't get the connection he's after, leaving the red with the cue-ball below the baulk line. The reds are all on the right of the table, but various are blocking various, so Mark will need to be careful in picking a route through them. I daresay he will be.

Ad

Around the table

World Grand Prix Williams benefits from 'monster' fluke in defeat to Lisowski 4 HOURS AGO

Ricky Walden 1-2 Stuart Bingham

Selby 1-1 Hawkins

Well done Barry Hawkins.

Selby 1-0 Hawkins (0-79)

Mark leaves an easy red, Barry sees it away, and this is a really good response to the misery he inflicted upon himself not 15 minutes ago.

Selby 1-0 Hawkins (0-54)

But on 54 he finds himself faced with a difficult red to left corner, cueing over another red while trying to manufacture an angle. As such, he takes on the pot with safety in mind, missing it by plenty - but leaving the white close to the baulk cushion.

Selby 1-0 Hawkins (0-22)

But Mark leaves a tight clip to right corner and Bazza drains it well; suddenly, things open up a little, and it looks like redemption will be swift.

Selby 1-0 Hawkins (0-0)

Already, this frame looks like another long job, the reds open but blocking each other and the standard of safety play high.

Around the table

Ricky Walden 1-1 Stuart Bingham

Selby 1-0 Hawkins

Urgh, Barry will need a moment, and quite possibly a bucket. I bet mark takes a break to leave him stewing, after a 48-minuter that he tossed in a skip.

Selby 0-0 Hawkins (73-68)

Again, it's Mark who concedes the first chance, leaving a long blue, and Barry will have to take this on. He slides home a beauty to left corner and look at the position he gets on the pink! It's a perfect diagonal into the same pocket, but somehow he misses it! That was so much easier than the ball he potted, and he is going to feel very very poorly when Mark punishes him. Down goes the pink, and the black is a tap to middle away! This game!

Selby 0-0 Hawkins (67-63)

It's a real mindbender this frame, two top players trying to trip each other up with impeccable geometry. Yellow is now back in play, and green is not far from it's own pocket, but blue is on the side and Bazza will need it. He plays a really nice yellow, gets natural position on the green, and has a decent angle to get behind the blue ... but doesn't come far enough, and he won't try and jam in behind to propel it along the rail. A terrible shot from Mark then looks likely to leave it, but it lands tight to bit of cushion just before the knuckle, and when it ends up stuck to the black shortly afterwards, we're no nearer resolution. This is the most riveting tactical battle I've seen in time.

Selby 0-0 Hawkins (67-44)

Barry is doing well matching Mark's safety, but he can't do much about the colours that are making their way towards the cushions - at the moment, it's yellow and green, but presumably others will follow. Or not! Mark leaves a red on the bottom cushion and the position of the white allows it to be caressed home from behind, and the frame is now in the balance!

Selby 0-0 Hawkins (63-37)

Mark then compiles a run which takes him to within a point, dictates the safety exchange that follows, then clips home a long plant from middle to right corner and will fancy himself to win the frame or get close at this visit. Bazza does have a decent hope but - there's a red punkt in the middle of black cush that Mark need - and a less then brilliant positional shot forces him to address it with one other still on the table, and in typical style he plays safe.

Selby 0-0 Hawkins (4-37)

You need to settle quickly in these best of sevens, and Mark hasn't yet. A poor safety leaves Barry a shot to nothing, which he makes, and Mark returns to the table tucked in tight behind the green. It takes three attempts to escape, shipping eight points as a result, but Barry hands four straight back when he sails the white serenely into the yellow pocket.

Selby 0-0 Hawkins (0-28)

Mark's first shot is a wild attempt at a long red to the bottom right, which misses by a wide margin and leaves Barry in. A good recovery pot on the blue keeps him going early in the break, but after ticking the pack open he can't locate position on his next red and Barry's break is nixed on 28.

Boyz II Baize

Our MC Tahir Hajat announces the players into the arena. Barry, who won this event in 2017, strides in first and is soon followed by the Jester. Here we go then, first to four for a place in the next round.

Heads up

Selbz might have the four world titles, but between the two it's the Hawk that has the edge, albeit just about. Barry has landed butter side up in 17 of their 32 meetings. It was Mark that emerged victorious in their only ever final though, when he hosed down Barry 11-3 in the 2018 China Open, and he'll be the favourite today. It's best of seven mind, brief and breezy, so anything could happen.

Good afternoon!

Welcome to the Grand Prix where you won't be scratching your head on a Sunday evening, confused about how it's been decided. We've got more action from Coventry for you today, with two lively ones in this afternoon session. Ricky Walden and Stuart Bingham will cross swords on table two, and we'll keep you update on that while we focus on our feature match, Mark Selby versus Barry Hawkins.

---

'I’ll treat Ronnie to dinner' – Gould thanks O'Sullivan after shock victory over Zhao

The 'Pinner Potter' admitted he was sitting with a cup of tea on Friday after losing 4-2 to John Higgins in the last 16 of the Scottish Open in Llandudno on Thursday with no thoughts of playing in the Grand Prix this week.

But his practice partner O'Sullivan's 5-4 victory over Li Hang in the Scottish Open last eight denied Hang the remaining spot at the coveted year-ending event with Gould taking full advantage as he completed a 4-2 win over top seed Zhao Xintong in the first round.

How to watch the event

In many European territories, although not in the UK, you can stream the 2021 World Grand Prix live and on-demand on discovery+

You will also be able to follow all the latest action from the event with our live updates, reports and stories on the Eurosport app and at eurosport.co.uk.

Qualification

The Scottish Open was the final event in the race to qualify for the World Grand Prix.

Only the top 32 on the one-year ranking list at the end of the Scottish Open final were able to progress to Coventry.

The seeding is unconventional as it goes off the one-year list, leaving UK Championship winner Zhao as the top seed and the likes of O’Sullivan (seventh) and Trump (13th) way down the charts.

That could mean some tasty matches before the business end of the tournament.

Schedule Tuesday December 14

13:00 - Barry Hawkins v Mark Selby

13:00 - Ricky Walden v Stuart Bingham

15:00 - John Higgins v Tom Ford

15:00 - David B Gilbert v Ali Carter

19:00 - Judd Trump v Ben Woollaston

19:00 - Anthony McGill v Stephen Maguire

20:00 - Neil Robertson v Noppon Saengkham

20:00 - Mark Allen v Cao Yupeng

--

Stream top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

World Grand Prix 'I’ll treat Ronnie to dinner' – Gould thanks O'Sullivan after shock victory over Zhao 4 HOURS AGO