O'Sullivan 1-0 Robertson (0-70)

Superb little response here from the 2018 European Masters winner. Quickly up to 63 before he slots frame-ball black to move to 70. Fine cut. O'Sullivan needing a snooker, but he can't be bothered playing for them. We are all square at 1-1.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (71-8)

And the answer is no as Robertson can't cut in a black. Real chance there, but not enough in response. O'Sullivan slots red to a centre pocket before putting the finishing touches to the business at hand. A 1-0 lead for the 2018 Grand Prix winner.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (56-8)

Breaks ends at 47 after a loose positional shot. O'Sullivan then compounds the error by butchering a safety shot seconds later. Suddenly Robertson in among the balls. Can he punish the mistake?

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (28-0)

Nice long red by O'Sullivan and the percentage shot roll behind the green pays off. Robertson leaves him among the balls from the snooker. Chance to make a productive score at this first visit of the day. Looks highly focused.

Good afternoon

All set for another enticing day of snooker. Last of the quarter-finals this afternoon with Ronnie O'Sullivan facing Jimmy Robertson and Stuart Bingham taking on Stephen Maguire. First to five frames progresses. The winners of these respective matches will meet in the second semi-final tomorrow night over the best-of-11 frames. First semi-final sees Mark Selby and Neil Robertson meet tonight from 7pm. LIVE updates all day.

'I will stink places out for another three years' - O'Sullivan teases retirement plan

Ronnie O'Sullivan has suggested that he will retire in three years, insisting he has earned the right to "stink out" events when not at his best.

'The Rocket' was slow to get going against Hossein Vafaei in the last 16 of the World Grand Prix, but progressed with a convincing 4-1 margin after finding his fluency later in the match.

The Iranian had dumped O'Sullivan out of the German Masters without conceding a frame but could not reproduce a similar performance.

Six-time world champion O'Sullivan said afterwards that he was eyeing a further three triumphs at the Crucible, though recognising that he is not at the level he once was.

"I will stink places out for another three years, I want three more world titles and I have earned the right to smell a few places out," O'Sullivan argued after his win.

"Then if it doesn’t get any better it’s time to hang the cue up. I still love the game but you can’t play like that, I can’t anyway.

"It is showing in my results, I used to win a lot of tournaments but now get caught out in semis, quarters, finals, and there is a reason for that.

"I’m not as good as I was, but I accept that, I am not one of these deluded people, I am quite realistic and there is only so much juice to squeeze out of the lemon."

