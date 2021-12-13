Xintong 0-0 Gould (41-18)

But what's this? After sending an impressive pot to the middle, Zhao misses on close to right corner for no apparent reason. Martin has work to do because two reds are in difficult positions, but when he gets to them he simply snuggles in behind the green.

Ad

Xintong 0-0 Gould (27-7)

World Grand Prix World Grand Prix 2021 - Latest scores, results and draw 13 HOURS AGO

Again, Martin pots a red but can't find a colour, then Zhao cues down on a gorgeous one, only to go in-off. This game. But when Martin can't take advantage, missing a clip to left corner, Zhao wades in and this is a good chance for 1-0.

Xintong 0-0 Gould (18-2)

But seeking the best-possible angle to go into the pack off the black, he takes his eye off the shot before, missing a simple red by a distance. Martin, though, can't capitalise, potting a starter and again finishing in nowt; neither player has yet settled.

Xintong 0-0 Gould (18-1)

Zhao is top seed for this, remember, because it's based on the one-year list. That's an advantage, but with only 32 players in the draw there won't be any easy matches, especially as some of the best ones are lower than you'd normally find them. Anyway, Martin drains a long red but winds up in the back so has play safe off side cushion and black. He then fouls trying to snick a red, leaves an easy starter to boot, and Zhao's away, the black available to both corners.

Xintong 0-0 Gould

And away we go!

Our boyz

Are baizing.

I can't wait

To see Zhao again. He won't necessarily find it easy against Martin, who sneaked in thanks to Ronnie's last- frame win over Li Hang last week. He's using a new cue, which doesn't seem to have filled him with confidence, but he's more than capable of winning tonight.

And it don't stop

Snooker is unstoppable, and so say all of us. Tonight, we'll be focusing on Zhao Xintong v Martin Gould, but updating you on Yan Bingtao v Mark King, after which we'll see what's what.

Snooker stars sent to Coventry

The World Grand Prix takes centre stage as the packed snooker calendar presents its latest showpiece event.

Less than 24 hours after the Scottish Open final which saw Luca Brecel beat John Higgins 9-5 in Llandudno, snooker's top talents are back in action.

The likes Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Higgins and Neil Robertson, as well as Brecel and new UK champion Zhao Xintong will all be gunning for glory at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

How to watch the event

In many European territories, although not in the UK, you can stream the 2021 World Grand Prix live and on-demand on discovery+

You will also be able to follow all the latest action from the event with our live updates, reports and stories on the Eurosport app and at eurosport.co.uk.

Qualification

The Scottish Open was the final event in the race to qualify for the World Grand Prix.

Only the top 32 on the one-year ranking list at the end of the Scottish Open final were able to progress to Coventry.

The seeding is unconventional as it goes off the one-year list, leaving UK Championship winner Zhao as the top seed and the likes of O’Sullivan (seventh) and Trump (13th) way down the charts.

That could mean some tasty matches before the business end of the tournament.

Schedule Mon 13 Dec

19:00 - Zhao Xintong v Martin Gould

19:00 - Yan Bingtao v Mark King

19:00 - Mark Williams v Jack Lisowski

19:00 - Kyren Wilson v Anthony Hamilton

--

Stream top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

World Grand Prix World Grand Prix snooker 2021 - How to watch the event, who has qualified 08/12/2021 AT 11:12