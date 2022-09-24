Judd and On Yee set the pace

Entertaining fare from both teams in that one, with Judd and On Yee taking the spoils. That dish by On Yee to steal the third frame was crucial, and it's left the 19 world titles super team of Ronnie and Reanne with a bit to do tonight and tomorrow.

O'Sullivan/Evans 1-3 Trump/On Yee

An excellent 62 from Reanne bags a frame at the conclusion of this match.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-3 Trump/On Yee (59-22)

Judd drops in a long red to hold for the black, but can only make eight as his short-range jab on a red to green pocket doesn't drop. It's Reanne that gets in next, switching to left-handed to drop a red into the bottom right, and it's a chance to pull away in the frame. Her break is at 32 and counting.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-3 Trump/On Yee (27-14)

On Yee is off again, with a stun run-through on a mid-range red to land on the black. She makes 14, but goes in-off in the left middle while trying to play safe. Reanne fires back, draining a long red from the D immediately, and makes 23 before overscrewing when trying to get on the black and running out of position.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-3 Trump/On Yee

What a great dish. On Yee drops in the blue, a long pink and then the black to the right middle to snatch the frame from under Reanne and Ronnie's noses!

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-2 Trump/On Yee (60-46)

All the colours are wide in the open so it feels like a red ball game here. Both Judd and Ronnie miss attempts at the bothersome final cherry. On Yee then picks it off, and she's on the blue. That goes too, as does the yellow, green and brown. Can On Yee dish here and nick the frame on the black? She's slightly on the wrong side of the blue, but it's on...

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-2 Trump/On Yee (60-31)

Reanne needs two attempts to escape from a dangerous full ball snooker on the final three reds, just about getting away with not leaving one as she does so. On Yee then turns down a red to the bottom right, and from her safety leaves a red over the bottom left. Reanne can't clip it in though, missing the ball completely and hitting the pink, before Judd overcuts the same red and leaves it in the jaws of the bottom left. Ronnie steps in, converting two reds and blues before laying a snooker on the final red.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-2 Trump/On Yee (48-17)

Frame three is getting bogged down a little. On Yee picks off a red and a green, before Judd clips the pink from a safety to give away six. Ronnie then picks off a red and a black but no more, as this scrappy frame rumbles on.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-2 Trump/On Yee (34-13)

On Yee clips in a loose red but no more, before Judd misses a long red and leaves Ronnie an easy starter. It's a chance if Ronnie can open the pack here; he does so off the black but misses the pot, and On Yee comes to a very open table to counter. she can only make 12 before losing position though; with five open reds out there this frame could go either way.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-2 Trump/On Yee (27-0)

At the start of the third Judd tries a long red to bottom right to hold for the black, but he misses it; that leaves a thin snick on a red to left middle for Ronnie, who duly tags it in. The blue follows but Ronnie then misses a thin cut on a red; in response On Yee can't jab in a red to bottom right while using the rest, and it's a chance for Reanne. A quick 21 follows before she misses a tough blue while trying to send the white around the angles.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-2 Trump/On Yee

It's a total of 75 for Judd, securing a two-frame lead for his team.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-1 Trump/On Yee (13-65)

Light work, this. Judd races to a half-century, and it looks inconceivable that the frame won't go in this visit. Sure enough, frame ball red drops into the right middle and he's on the pink; we're done in this one.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-1 Trump/On Yee (13-34)

An opportunity for Judd now, as Reanne sends the yellow in-off and leaves a red to left middle. For the first time today Judd lets his arm go; there's a good spread on here and 30 points and counting are on the board in no time.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-1 Trump/On Yee (13-0)

Can Ronnie and Reanne fire back here? Judd leaves a red over the bottom right to gift Ronnie an easy starter, which he glides in and then drops on the blue. It's a good chance, but on 13 he misses a cut on pink to right middle to bring his break to an end.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-1 Trump/On Yee

Judd gets a look at a long red to the bottom right, and calmly strokes it in to land on the black. That goes, frame ball red follows and with the pressure off Judd clears up to the black for a 41 that wins the frame.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-0 Trump/On Yee (18-53)

Ronnie tries to break the deadlock with a thin cut on a red to the bottom right, but it hangs in the jaws and doesn't drop. On Yee takes two reds and two blacks from what's in the open before playing safe, and her team have a handy lead here.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-0 Trump/On Yee (18-37)

Reanne plugs said red but then misses the brown, before Judd misses a short jab at a red to the bottom left to leave Ronnie in. It's a tough chance, with four reds welded to cushions, and Ronnie can only fashion 16 from it. We're now bogged down in safety on the final five reds.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-0 Trump/On Yee (1-37)

Judd throws the cue at a red to the bottom right; it doesn't go close, and reds scatter far and wide. He's only left Ronnie a tough red to the right middle though, which rolls out off the knuckles and On Yee is in. There are points on here, and On Yee has certainly settled the quickest of all four players, making a handy 27 before running out of position after potting the blue. She's misjudged her safety though, and left a red to the yellow pocket for Reanne.

O'Sullivan/Evans 0-0 Trump/On Yee (1-10)

It's On Yee that gets in first, draining a long red into the bottom left to get things going. She makes 10 before missing a red to the bottom right, and when Reanne then visits the table she flukes a red into the right middle from a safety before tucking up tight behind the brown.

Here we go

Our MC Tahir Hajat announces Judd, On Yee, Reanne and Ronnie. It's Ronnie to break, and we're off.

Your teams, your format

There are four pairings here in Milton Keynes, all of whom will play each other in four frame matches in a round robin format, before the top two in the group face each other in the best-of-seven final tomorrow evening. And have a look how the pairings have fallen – the clear favourites here are 12-time women’s world champion Reanne Evans, who teams up with incumbent men’s champion and Mozart of the baize, Ronnie O’Sullivan.

They’re up first today, facing Triple Crown winner and recent ranking event hogger Judd Trump who is paired with Ng On Yee, a former women’s world number one and three-time world champion. Later on this afternoon Rebecca Kenna, who has broken through onto the main World Snooker Tour this season, joins forces with four-time world champion Mark Selby. They’ll be up against six-time Triple Crown winner Neil Robertson and Mink Nutchurat, the current women’s world champion, a tour card holder and the only women known to have registered a 147.

The absolute cream of both games then, combined here for your entertainment. The in-play format is that the players will take alternate visits to the table rather than alternate shots. Eyes down then, let’s get about it.

Time to mix it up

Good afternoon, and welcome to live coverage of the World Mixed Doubles from the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

It’s been 31 years since the combo of Steve Davis and Allison Fisher beat Stacey Hillyard and Stephen Hendry 5-4 to win the last edition of this tournament in Hamburg. With that hiatus now over, today is a landmark and long overdue moment for the women’s game.

Welcome

Welcome everyone to the inaugural world mixed doubles, we get going with a fantastic opening match as Ronnie O'Sullivan / Reanne Evans are up against Judd Trump / Ng On-Yee.

Opinion: World Mixed Doubles a 'giant leap' for women's snooker

This week’s World Mixed Doubles is the biggest showcase women’s snooker has ever had.

The game’s leading four female players have been paired with the world’s top four ranked professionals for the two-day event in Milton Keynes, which starts on Saturday.

This is an opportunity to show a different side of snooker at a time when women’s sport has arguably never been more popular. Indeed, the MK Dons stadium which forms part of the Marshall Arena complex, hosted several games in the recent European Championship won so memorably by the Lionesses of England.

