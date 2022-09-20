The World Mixed Doubles will see the top four players in the men’s and women’s rankings team up and face off against each other over the weekend of September 24 and 25.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Reanne Evans, Judd Trump and Ng On-yee, Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna, and Neil Robertson and Nutcharut Wongharuthai will all be in action at the World Mixed Doubles at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes .

The tournament will follow a round-robin format with the top two then contesting a final.

When and where is the World Mixed Doubles?

The invitation event will take place at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on September 24 and 25.

What are the World Mixed Doubles pairings?

The draw, which featured the top four players in the men’s and women’s rankings, took place in August, resulting in the following teams:

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) and Reanne Evans (Eng)

A formidable pairing sees the men’s seven-time world champion team up with the women’s 12-time world champion.

Judd Trump (Eng) and Ng On-yee (Hkg)

The men’s 2019 world champion is paired with the three-time women’s world champion. Both have held the No. 1 ranking.

Mark Selby (Eng) and Rebecca Kenna (Eng)

The men’s four-time world champion plays with the women’s world No. 3, who won the English Women's Snooker Championship and has reached the world semi-finals four times.

Neil Robertson (Aus) and Nutcharut Wongharuthai (Tha)

The men’s 2010 world champion joins the reigning women’s world champion, who was also runner-up in 2019.

What is the World Mixed Doubles format?

All teams will play each other in a round robin format to begin with. Each match will feature four frames, with every frame being played, meaning draws are possible.

A point is picked up for each frame won, and at the end of the group stage the top two teams will qualify for the final, which will be played as a best-of-seven frames.

Teams do not alternate shots, but alternative visits instead, allowing for break-building players to remain at the table without the disruption of constantly swapping.

What is the World Mixed Doubles schedule?

Sessions will take place at 1pm and 7pm BST on both September 24 and 25. The first three sessions will each feature two group matches, with the best-of-seven final then taking place at 7pm on Sunday, September 25.

How to watch the World Mixed Doubles

The World Mixed Doubles will be shown live on ITV.

Can I get World Mixed Doubles tickets?

To see if tickets are still available, visit the World Snooker Tour website here

