28/10/19
J. PerryJoe Perry
Starting from
01:30
M. GeorgiouMichael Georgiou
World Open • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Joe Perry - Michael Georgiou
World Open - 28 October 2019

World Open – Follow the Snooker match between Joe Perry and Michael Georgiou live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 28 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Joe Perry vs Michael Georgiou. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment