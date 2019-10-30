LIVE

Joe Perry - Stuart Carrington

World Open - 30 October 2019

World Open – Follow the Snooker match between Joe Perry and Stuart Carrington live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Joe Perry vs Stuart Carrington. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.