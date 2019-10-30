Share
avant-match
LIVE
Mark Selby - Noppon Saengkham
World Open - 30 October 2019
World Open – Follow the Snooker match between Mark Selby and Noppon Saengkham live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mark Selby vs Noppon Saengkham. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.