LIVE

Ricky Walden - Noppon Saengkham

World Open - 28 October 2019

World Open – Follow the Snooker match between Ricky Walden and Noppon Saengkham live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 28 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ricky Walden vs Noppon Saengkham. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.