30/10/19
Y. ZhouYuelong Zhou
Starting from
11:30
F. O'BrienFergal O'Brien
World Open • Round 2
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Zhou Yuelong - Fergal O'Brien
World Open - 30 October 2019

World Open – Follow the Snooker match between Yuelong Zhou and Fergal O'Brien live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Yuelong Zhou vs Fergal O'Brien. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment