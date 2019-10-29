Getty Images
Higgins sneaks through despite shock miss
John Higgins scraped into the World Open second with a 5-4 win over Lu Ning – despite inviting his opponent back into the match after a horror miss in the sixth frame.
Higgins needed to cut in a simple black for a 4-2 lead in Yushan, China, but contrived to miss the final ball completely.
He was then pushed the distance by a grateful Lu, who was ultimately unable to claim the scalp of the four-time world champion. Higgins next faces Mark Davis.
Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh became the 69th player to reach 100 career centuries in a 5-1 dismissal of amateur Zhang Yang.
Breaks of 104, 85, 102 and 65 were more than enough to book a second-round meeting with Craig Steadman.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react