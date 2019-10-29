Higgins needed to cut in a simple black for a 4-2 lead in Yushan, China, but contrived to miss the final ball completely.

He was then pushed the distance by a grateful Lu, who was ultimately unable to claim the scalp of the four-time world champion. Higgins next faces Mark Davis.

Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh became the 69th player to reach 100 career centuries in a 5-1 dismissal of amateur Zhang Yang.

Breaks of 104, 85, 102 and 65 were more than enough to book a second-round meeting with Craig Steadman.