Trump jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first session of the match and while the 34-year-old produced something of a comeback in the evening, the world No 1 had too much in the tank.

The talented Un-Nooh had cleared up to level the match at 1-1 but Trump then hit his straps, winning six frames in a row although without a single century break.

Video - 'That is outrageous' - Un-Nooh error costs him frame against Trump 00:43

It might have been even worse at end of the afternoon session as the pair went down to the final black.

Un-Nooh was staring down the barrel of an 8-1 deficit, only to fluke the decisive ball into the middle pocket and salvage something from a chastening afternoon session against the reigning world champion.

The 2019 Shoot Out champion had yet to make a break of more than 50 and lost the first frame of the evening session to go 8-2 down, but was in among the balls in the 11th frame of the match, only to run out of position after trying to split the pack.

However, a tight safety battle ensured and Un-Nooh was finally able to pot the green and pull one back and keep the match alive.

He was able to cut the deficit to four and had his hand on the table with 48 to his name, a golden opportunity to take the score to 8-5 at the mid-session interval, but he once again ran out of position.

Trump though was uncharacteristically profligate and gave him another opportunity with a wild missed red to allow Un-Nooh to clear up and trail by just three frames.

But the world No 1 came out of the break and snapped the losing streak with a sensational clearance of 136.

Un-Nooh returned fire at the first opportunity, cannoning a long-range red in off the yellow to get into the balls, only to miss the simplest of reds in a passage of play that summed up his performance.

Trump needed no second invitation this time around and swept around the table rack up a break of 61 before laying a snooker that saw Un-Nooh knock a red over a pocket and all but end the match as a contest.