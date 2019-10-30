Eurosport

Trump finds his rhythm in Liang Wenbo win

By Enis Koylu

42 minutes agoUpdated 41 minutes ago

Judd Trump booked his third round spot in the World Open in Yushan after recovering from a mid-match lull to beat Liang Wenbo.

Trump started the day in fine fettle, responding to a break of 63 from Liang with one of 81 to claim the first frame. Though he was pegged back in the second, he soon moved 2-1 up.

However, Liang looked capable of causing an upset when he went 3-2 up, only for Trump to rattle off three straight frames - two with century breaks - to set up a meeting with Joe Perry in the last 16.

Another player to put together an impressive run was Ding Junhui, who came back from 2-1 down to defeat Martin O'Donnell 5-2.

Ding got a break of at least 50 in every frame he won, including a highly impressive 121 in the sixth.

Elsewhere in the later session, Zhou Yuelong and David Gilbert both recorded crushing 5-0 wins over Fergal O'Brien and Anthony McGill respectively.

Sunny Akani and John Higgins were only made to work slightly harder with 5-1 wins over Elliot Slessor and Thepchaiya Un-Nooh downed Craig Steadman 5-2.

Stuart Bingham closed out the day's action with a 5-3 victory over Jimmy Robertson, recording centuries of 121 and a final-frame 120 in the process.

