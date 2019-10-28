Getty Images
O’Sullivan dumped out of World Open by Dale
Ronnie O’Sullivan fell at the first hurdle at the World Open in a 5-3 defeat to Dominic Dale in China.
The five-time world champion steadied after losing the first two frames, fighting back to 2-2 with breaks of 50 and 91.
But he failed to take the lead at any point, falling behind 3-2 then 4-3 as he faced down a shock defeat.
A break of 72 in the final frame was enough for Dale to win the heldover clash and book a first-round meeting with Fergal O’Brien.
