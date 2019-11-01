Bingham registered two century breaks with 110 and 138 in frames four and six, but Higgins’ quality shone through as he registered four breaks of his own en route to victory.

Trump showed why he is world number one as he swept away Michael Holt 5-1 in the afternoon session.

The 30-year-old Englishman won the first four frames in a row with 71, breaks of 93 and 90, and 72 before Holt clawed one back with 87. Trump responded in the sixth to take it 61.

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh completed a brilliant comeback from 4-2 down to beat the in-form David Gilbert 5-4 and secure a place in the semis.

Gilbert recorded a 100 break as he headed into the interval at 2-2 with speed king Un-Nooh.

Gilbert then moved into a seemingly commanding 4-2 lead (94 & 79), but the 34-year-old Thai emerged victorious as he forced the match to a deciding frame after stringing together 83 and 86.

In the final frame, Un-Nooh almost completed a century but had to make do with 96 to seal his place in the semis.

Un-Nooh will now face Kyren Wilson in the semi-finals on Saturday - live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player - as he defeated Zhou Yuelong 5-3.

Wilson went 3-1 up heading into the interval - registering 119, 68, 65 - before Yuelong rallied in the fifth with 73.

But the 27-year-old Englishman retained his composure with 75 in the sixth and 86 in the eighth.