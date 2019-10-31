Trump won the opening three frames with breaks of 135 and 74 as he aimed to swiftly reach the quarter-finals.

But Perry bounced back in style, reeling off four frames on the spin – including a 123 and 129 – to move within one frame of victory.

Trump fought back to take the match to a decider, and he went on to clinch a tense final frame which lasted 38 minutes.

Trump goes on to face Michael Holt for a place in the semi-finals, who overcame home favourite Ding Junhui with a comprehensive 5-1 win.

Ding, who won this tournament in 2017, could not prevent Holt from taking a 3-0 lead before getting his first and only frame on the board.

Holt then sealed his last-eight spot with the next two frames.

Kyren Wilson blew Jack Lisowski away to reach the last eight with a 5-1 victory.

After opening with a 77 and 86, Wilson recorded centuries of 108 and 102 en route to an impressive win.

Wilson faces Zhou Yuelong next after the Chinese player powered past Ali Carter 5-2.

Zhou started with a superb 131 and then moved 2-1 up with a 134, and he managed to close the match out despite an impressive 141 from Carter.