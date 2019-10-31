Selby had taken a 2-0 lead in their round three match in Yushan, China, but the three-time world champion barely got a sniff after that.

Bingham, the 2015 world champion, reeled off five frames in a row to reach the quarter-finals.

Breaks of 108, 97, 114 and 104 took Bingham to the brink, and a sensational double helped seal a 117 in the final frame. Bingham will face John Higgins or Graeme Dott in the last eight.

Elsewhere, Thepchaiya Un-Nooh prevailed in his all-Thai clash with Sunny Akani.

Un-Nooh bounced back from losing the first frame to lead 3-1, only for Akani to level at 3-3.

However, breaks of 62 and 74 helped Un-Nooh get over the line and set up a tie against David Gilbert.

Gilbert overcame Mark Allen 5-3, winning four of the last five frames to reach the quarters.