Getty Images
108, 97, 114, 104, 117 – Stunning Bingham run sends Selby packing
Stuart Bingham recorded a remarkable four centuries in five frames to send Mark Selby packing at the World Open.
Selby had taken a 2-0 lead in their round three match in Yushan, China, but the three-time world champion barely got a sniff after that.
Bingham, the 2015 world champion, reeled off five frames in a row to reach the quarter-finals.
Breaks of 108, 97, 114 and 104 took Bingham to the brink, and a sensational double helped seal a 117 in the final frame. Bingham will face John Higgins or Graeme Dott in the last eight.
Elsewhere, Thepchaiya Un-Nooh prevailed in his all-Thai clash with Sunny Akani.
Un-Nooh bounced back from losing the first frame to lead 3-1, only for Akani to level at 3-3.
However, breaks of 62 and 74 helped Un-Nooh get over the line and set up a tie against David Gilbert.
Gilbert overcame Mark Allen 5-3, winning four of the last five frames to reach the quarters.