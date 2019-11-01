Gilbert recorded a 100 break as he headed into the interval at 2-2 with speed king Un-Nooh.

Gilbert then moved into a seemingly commanding 4-2 lead (94 & 79), but the 34-year-old Thai emerged victorious as he forced the match to a deciding frame after stringing together 83 and 86.

In the final frame, Un-Nooh almost completed a century but had to make do with 96 to seal his place in the semis.

Un-Nooh will now face Kyren Wilson in the semi-finals on Saturday - live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player - as he defeated Zhou Yuelong 5-3.

Wilson went 3-1 up heading into the interval - registering 119, 68, 65 - before Yuelong rallied in the fifth with 73.

But the 27-year-old Englishman retained his composure with 75 in the sixth and 86 in the eighth.