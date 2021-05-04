Tournament preview
The 2021 World Snooker Championship may have come to a conclusion late on Monday night, but the snooker continues at the Crucible Theatre next week with the World Seniors Championship.
Mark Selby is now a four-time world champion after beating Shaun Murphy in the final of the Crucible's main event on Monday night.
Selby won the final 18-15 in front of a sold-out crowd to move level with John Higgins on four titles. Only Stephen Hendry, Steve Davis and Ronnie O’Sullivan have won on more occasions at the Crucible.
Crucible champions (3+ titles)
- Stephen Hendry - 7
- Steve Davis, Ronnie O’Sullivan - 6
- John Higgins, Mark Selby - 4
- Mark Williams - 3
The famous venue in Sheffield will now play host to some of snooker's biggest names and favourite faces as the seniors get their shot at further glory.
When is it?
The event will run from Thursday May 6 to Sunday May 9.
The tournament gets underway from the last 16 stage and will conclude with the final on May 9.
Which players are involved?
Eurosport expert and snooker legend Jimmy White defends the title in a field of 16.
White is joined by fellow crowd favourites such as Hendry, Ken Doherty, John Parrott, Dennis Taylor and Tony Knowles.
Last 16 draw
Jimmy White v Tony Knowles
Lee Walker v Darren Morgan
Igor Figueiredo v John Parrott
Stephen Hendry v Patsy Fagan
Michael Judge v Patrick Wallace
Barry Pinches v Dennis Taylor
David Lilley v Philip Williams
Ken Doherty v Joe Johnson
White given invitational tour card
White has been given an invitational tour card for the next two seasons on the World Snooker Tour.
The 58-year-old fan favourite lost to fellow legend Hendry in the first qualifying round of the World Championship.
White would have dropped off the tour at the end of the season, but for his invitational tour card. First awarded to White in 2017, the invitational tour card has been extended by two years.
