Tournament preview

The 2021 World Snooker Championship may have come to a conclusion late on Monday night, but the snooker continues at the Crucible Theatre next week with the World Seniors Championship.

Selby won the final 18-15 in front of a sold-out crowd to move level with John Higgins on four titles. Only Stephen Hendry, Steve Davis and Ronnie O’Sullivan have won on more occasions at the Crucible.

Crucible champions (3+ titles)

Stephen Hendry - 7

Steve Davis, Ronnie O’Sullivan - 6

John Higgins, Mark Selby - 4

Mark Williams - 3

The famous venue in Sheffield will now play host to some of snooker's biggest names and favourite faces as the seniors get their shot at further glory.

When is it?

The event will run from Thursday May 6 to Sunday May 9.

The tournament gets underway from the last 16 stage and will conclude with the final on May 9.

Which players are involved?

Eurosport expert and snooker legend Jimmy White defends the title in a field of 16.

White is joined by fellow crowd favourites such as Hendry, Ken Doherty, John Parrott, Dennis Taylor and Tony Knowles.

Last 16 draw

Jimmy White v Tony Knowles

Lee Walker v Darren Morgan

Igor Figueiredo v John Parrott

Stephen Hendry v Patsy Fagan

Michael Judge v Patrick Wallace

Barry Pinches v Dennis Taylor

David Lilley v Philip Williams

Ken Doherty v Joe Johnson

White given invitational tour card

The 58-year-old fan favourite lost to fellow legend Hendry in the first qualifying round of the World Championship.

White would have dropped off the tour at the end of the season, but for his invitational tour card. First awarded to White in 2017, the invitational tour card has been extended by two years.

