Jimmy White continued his quest for a third straight World Seniors title with a 4-1 win over Darren Morgan in the last eight in Sheffield, but seven-times Crucible champion Stephen Hendry is out after suffering a 4-1 loss to Igor Figueiredo.
1994 world semi-finalist Morgan, who lost 16-8 to White at the Crucible 27 years ago, made the highest break of the tournament with a run of 134 in the second frame – beating his 112 from a 3-2 win over Lee Walker in the first round – but White did enough to progress boosted by a knock of 52 in the third frame and some stout matchplay.
White overcame Hendry 4-2 in the semi-finals of last year's event, but there will be no rematch this year after world number 75 Figueiredo's scoring power proved too hot to handle.
Hendry opened up with a lovely knock of 76, but Figueiredo really found his form as he levelled at 1-1 with 31 and 41 breaks before a 100, 61 and 68 saw him over the line after the Scotsman broke down on 62 in trying to close to 3-2 behind.
Figueiredo is bidding to reach his second final on the World Seniors circuit having lost 4-1 to Ken Doherty in the 2018 UK Seniors Championship in Hull.
2001 World Championship quarter-finalist Patrick Wallace completed a 4-2 win over world number 100 Barry Pinches with the highlights of his performance a 55 and a 59 in the third frame after Pinches rolled in 83 to restore parity at 2-2.
Last 16 results
- Jimmy White 3-0 Tony Knowles
- Lee Walker 2-3 Darren Morgan
- Igor Figueiredo 3-0 John Parrott
- Stephen Hendry 3-0 Patsy Fagan
- Michael Judge 2-3 Patrick Wallace
- Barry Pinches 3-0 Dennis Taylor
- David Lilley 3-1 Philip Williams
- Ken Doherty 3-0 Joe Johnson
Quarter-final results
- Jimmy White 4-1 Darren Morgan
- Igor Figueiredo 4-1 Stephen Hendry
- Patrick Wallace 4-2 Barry Pinches
- David Lilley 3-1 Ken Doherty
Semi-final draw
- Jimmy White v Igor Figueiredo (Sunday, 12pm)
- Patrick Wallace v Lilley/Doherty (Sunday, 2.30pm)
Final
White/Figueiredo v Wallace/Lilley/Doherty (Sunday, 7pm)
