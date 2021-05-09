Jimmy White's bid for a third straight World Seniors snooker title was denied by former English amateur champion David Lilley, who completed a 5-3 win in the final at the Crucible on Sunday.

World number 95 Lilley added to earlier wins over Philip Williams, Ken Doherty and Patrick Wallace by unseating the defending champion White, who will have to wait another year to chase a fourth victory at the Sheffield event.

White had completed final victories over Darren Morgan (5-3) and Doherty (5-4) over the past two years.

Lilley opened with a 74 before pinching the second frame with a closing 35. After losing the third frame, White responded with an 85 break to close to 3-1 behind.

The six-times world finalist produced rapid knocks of 42, 63 and 56 to level at 3-3, but an error on the colours in the seventh frame was fatal as Lilley moved 4-3 clear before a closing 69 saw him claim the trophy, a £15,000 winner's cheque and a place at the prestigious Champion of Champions event in November.

“I’m a bit speechless, I didn’t think I’d get this emotional," said Lilley, who was making his debut at the event.

Jimmy is my hero – he’s everyone’s hero. I really don’t know what to say; I’m just so happy.

The seniors final was first held 30 years ago when Cliff Wilson edged Eddie Charlton 5-4, but the evergreen White was chasing the crown for a record fourth time having defeated Steve Davis 4-1 when it returned to the World Snooker Tour circuit in 2010.

Last 16 results

Jimmy White 3-0 Tony Knowles

3-0 Tony Knowles Lee Walker 2-3 Darren Morgan

Igor Figueiredo 3-0 John Parrott

3-0 John Parrott Stephen Hendry 3-0 Patsy Fagan

3-0 Patsy Fagan Michael Judge 2-3 Patrick Wallace

Barry Pinches 3-0 Dennis Taylor

3-0 Dennis Taylor David Lilley 3-1 Philip Williams

3-1 Philip Williams Ken Doherty 3-0 Joe Johnson

Quarter-final results

Jimmy White 4-1 Darren Morgan

4-1 Darren Morgan Igor Figueiredo 4-1 Stephen Hendry

4-1 Stephen Hendry Patrick Wallace 4-2 Barry Pinches

4-2 Barry Pinches David Lilley 4-3 Ken Doherty

Semi-final results

Jimmy White 4-1 Igor Figueiredo

4-1 Igor Figueiredo David Lilley 4-1 Patrick Wallace

Final

Jimmy White 3-5 David Lilley

