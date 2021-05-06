Stephen Hendry claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over Patsy Fagan at the Crucible in their World Seniors Snooker Championship last-16 clash.

The seven-time world champion kicked off with a break of 44 to take the opening frame before motoring through the best of five contest with former UK Championship winner, Fagan.

Hendry edged a scrappy second frame before a break of 81 clinched a win that he felt was somewhat fortunate given the run of the balls.

“It’s so frustrating,” said the seven-time world champion.

I have two different cue actions, one when I practice and another when I come in here. Another day and I lose that match. I was very lucky. I made a break in that last frame and my cue ball was social distancing from the object ball!

Hendry recently made a comeback on the professional tour but saw his hopes of a fairytale return to the Crucible’s main draw ended by world No.82 Xu Si in a one-sided qualifier.

The man nicknamed the King of the Crucible remains a major threat in the seniors and will now meet Igor Almeida Figueiredo or John Parrott in the last eight. Defending champion, Jimmy White faces Tony Knowles on Friday.

