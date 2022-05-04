The World Seniors Snooker Tour’s blue riband event is back as the World Seniors Championship features a 24-player field positively dripping with big names from the sport.
The tournament consists of a preliminary round of 16, after which the players who progress will meet the seeded players waiting in the last 16.
David Lilley is the defending champion of the event, which is held at the famous Crucible Theatre in Sheffield just days after Ronnie O'Sullivan clinched a record-equalling seventh title at the World Championship in the same venue.
The 46-year-old Lilley triumphed at the iconic theatre 12 months ago when he dethroned Eurosport expert and snooker legend Jimmy White in the showpiece match.
Making his debut in a World Seniors event is former Snooker Shoot Out champion Michael Holt, who has qualified for this prestigious event as the highest-ranked player outside the top 64 on last season’s professional ranking list.
Also involved are Stephen Hendry, John Parrott, Ken Doherty and another Eurosport commentary favourite, Joe Johnson, in the star-studded line-up.
Last-16 draw
- David Lilley v Bob Chaperon/Philip Williams
- Michael Holt v Darren Morgan/Patrick Wallace
- Ken Doherty v Ahmed Aly/Wayne Cooper
- Stephen Hendry v Lee Walker/Tony Knowles
- Peter Lines v Michael Judge/Gary Filtness
- John Parrott v Nigel Bond/Stuart Watson
- Jimmy White v Maria Catalano/Wael Talaat
- Joe Johnson v Rory McLeod/Frank Sarsfield
Schedule and dates
First round
- Lee Walker 3-0 Tony Knowles
- Bob Chaperon 0-2 Philip Williams
- Rory McLeod v Frank Sarsfield
- Darren Morgan v Patrick Wallace
- Ahmed Aly v Wayne Cooper
- Nigel Bond v Stuart Watson
- Wael Talaat v Maria Catalano
- Michael Judge v Gary Filtness
Second round
- David Lilley v Bob Chaperon / Philip Williams
- Ken Doherty v Ahmed Aly / Wayne Cooper
- Stephen Hendry v Lee Walker / Tony Knowles
- Michael Holt v Darren Morgan / Patrick Wallace
- Jimmy White v Wael Talaat / Maria Catalano
- John Parrott v Nigel Bond / Stuart Watson
- Joe Johnson v Rory McLeod / Frank Sarsfield
- Peter Lines v Michael Judge / Gary Filtness
Quarter-finals
- Stephen Hendry / TBC v Ken Doherty / TBC
- David Lilley / TBC v Michael Holt / TBC
- Jimmy White / TBC v Joe Johnson / TBC
- John Parrott / TBC v Peter Lines / TBC
Semi-finals
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
Final
- TBC v TBC
