The World Seniors Snooker Tour’s blue riband event is back as the World Seniors Championship features a 24-player field positively dripping with big names from the sport.

The tournament consists of a preliminary round of 16, after which the players who progress will meet the seeded players waiting in the last 16.

The 46-year-old Lilley triumphed at the iconic theatre 12 months ago when he dethroned Eurosport expert and snooker legend Jimmy White in the showpiece match.

Making his debut in a World Seniors event is former Snooker Shoot Out champion Michael Holt, who has qualified for this prestigious event as the highest-ranked player outside the top 64 on last season’s professional ranking list.

Also involved are Stephen Hendry, John Parrott, Ken Doherty and another Eurosport commentary favourite, Joe Johnson, in the star-studded line-up.

Last-16 draw

David Lilley v Bob Chaperon/Philip Williams

Michael Holt v Darren Morgan/Patrick Wallace

Ken Doherty v Ahmed Aly/Wayne Cooper

Stephen Hendry v Lee Walker/Tony Knowles

Peter Lines v Michael Judge/Gary Filtness

John Parrott v Nigel Bond/Stuart Watson

Jimmy White v Maria Catalano/Wael Talaat

Joe Johnson v Rory McLeod/Frank Sarsfield

Schedule and dates

First round

Lee Walker 3-0 Tony Knowles

3-0 Tony Knowles Bob Chaperon 0-2 Philip Williams

Rory McLeod v Frank Sarsfield

Darren Morgan v Patrick Wallace

Ahmed Aly v Wayne Cooper

Nigel Bond v Stuart Watson

Wael Talaat v Maria Catalano

Michael Judge v Gary Filtness

Second round

David Lilley v Bob Chaperon / Philip Williams

Ken Doherty v Ahmed Aly / Wayne Cooper

Stephen Hendry v Lee Walker / Tony Knowles

Michael Holt v Darren Morgan / Patrick Wallace

Jimmy White v Wael Talaat / Maria Catalano

John Parrott v Nigel Bond / Stuart Watson

Joe Johnson v Rory McLeod / Frank Sarsfield

Peter Lines v Michael Judge / Gary Filtness

Quarter-finals

Stephen Hendry / TBC v Ken Doherty / TBC

David Lilley / TBC v Michael Holt / TBC

Jimmy White / TBC v Joe Johnson / TBC

John Parrott / TBC v Peter Lines / TBC

Semi-finals

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Final

TBC v TBC

