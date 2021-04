Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 - Mark Selby told to speed up by referee Ben Williams

Stuart Bingham opened the session with breaks of 131 and 96, but the third turned scrappy with both players wary of letting in their opponent. Selby thought, and thought, and thought. He took so much thinking time during his World Championship semi-final that the referee stepped in to get him to hurry up.

00:04:15, an hour ago