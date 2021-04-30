Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 – Watch as Kyren Wilson gives away 53 points from one snooker

"Go on say it, say it, say it…" goaded Murphy as Wilson stared on with a face like thunder. It was a moment where Wilson was probably wishing spectators weren’t allowed in the Crucible as they laughed at his expense during the World Championship semi-final. Dominic Dale sympathised with the 29-year-old, saying on Eurosport commentary: "I would not be smiling either, I would be furious."

00:06:35, an hour ago