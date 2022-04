Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2022 - ‘Crazy really!’- Players react to Hossein Vafaei comments about Ronnie O’Sullivan

Ahead of the World Championship at the Crucible, the snooker world has been reacting to Hossein Vafaei calling on Ronnie O'Sullivan to retire. Stream the 2022 World Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

00:02:06, a day ago