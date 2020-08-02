World Snooker Championship: David Gilbert hits century break against Kurt Maflin

Evening Session, Day 3
Superpole & Race 2 - Jerez
Second Session, Day 3
David Gilbert hit a century break as he fought back against Kurt Maflin in their first-round encounter.
Liang Wenbo missed a routine black that proved costly in his first-round match against Neil Robertson.
'That was Ronnie O'Sullivan at his absolute best' - Jimmy White analysis of Rocket's amazing display at the Snooker World Championship at the Crucible.
World Championship: Un-Nooh finally gets himself his first frame against Ronnie O'Sullivan.
Ronnie O'Sullivan flukes a red as he dominates the opening session of his match against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Ronnie O'Sullivan produces another classy break to move into a huge 8-1 lead over Thepchaiya Un-Nooh at the World Championship.
Ronnie O'Sullivan sinks a brilliant double as he dominates the opening session of his match against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Ronnie O'Sullivan opens with magnificent century break against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Ronnie O'Sullivan on World Championship: 'I don't think I'm the favourite, I'll need a bit of luck'
Neil Robertson couldn’t believe it when a long red stayed out against Liang Wenbo.