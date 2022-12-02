After a backlash from a host of players, World Snooker Tour (WST) has reversed its decision to move the cut-off point for qualification for the 2023 Players Championship.

That decision meant points earned at the Welsh Open from February 13-19 would not count for the Players Championship at Aldersley Village, Wolverhampton from February 20-26.

The decision prompted a furious backlash from a number of players including Mark Williams, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Mark Allen.

Allen, who is currently at the top of the one-year list after a superb start to the season and unaffected by the changes, said WST "had a shocker."

He added: "It shouldn’t be allowed.

"Players entered certain events knowing when the cut off was. Ridiculous they’ve now changed it even if it is to give players more notice of when they play in the Players."

WST has reacted to the backlash by reversing its decision, although it suggested changes could be made to improve scheduling and planning in future years.

A statement from WST read : “Following the announced change to the seeding cut off for the 2023 Players Championship, the decision has today been taken to revert to the original seeding cut-off point of after the 2023 BetVictor Welsh Open.

“The announced change was made for good reasons to assist scheduling and planning for players; however, it is recognised that it is mid-season, and this decision should be considered at the end of the season and in advance of a full calendar.

“The top 16 players on the one-year ranking list at the end of the BetVictor Welsh Open, which finishes on February 19, will qualify for the Players Championship which runs from February 20 to 26.”

Neil Robertson reacted to the decision by saying an event of the stature of the Welsh Open must be included in the qualifying period.

“You can’t not include one of the Home Nations events or anything that size,” Robertson wrote on Twitter. “And you certainly can’t change it mid season when some players plan their schedule based on the calendar.”

Robertson is the Players Championship holder after beating Barry Hawkins in the final in February.

