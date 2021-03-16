Jimmy White's highest break since 2010 - 140 - was not enough to secure the veteran victory over Steven Hallworth in the WST Pro Series.

The Whirlwind started the match in fitting fashion, bursting out the blocks with his biggest break in 11 years, which fell just seven short of a maximum.

It was just the second time the 58-year-old had topped 140 since 1998.

Gibraltar Open White digs deep to beat below-par Bingham to reach round three 05/03/2021 AT 20:07

It was to no avail, however, with Hallworth responding with breaks of 62 and 98 to secure the three-frame match 2-1.

Nonetheless, White has found a little form of late, winning thee matches at the recent Gibraltar Open before losing 4-2 to Chris Wakelin in the round of 16.

One of those victories was the high-profile scalp of Stuart Bingham, 2020's Masters champion.

‘That is absolutely brilliant!’ – White shows his class against Bingham

White has won two and lost two of his matches at the WST Pro Series so far, the other defeat coming against world number one Judd Trump, who had to come from behind to defeat the veteran.

Welsh Open O’Sullivan proves too strong for White at Welsh Open 17/02/2021 AT 14:52