Mark Williams is on course to celebrate his birthday in style as he leads the way in the WST Pro Series final day.

The tournament has boiled down to the final round-robin stage to confirm the winner.

Williams, on his 46th birthday, could have been forgiven for thinking he was being trolled as his day began with arguably the toughest draw of the lot - a clash with Judd Trump.

However, the three-time world champion left the favourite cold in his seat with a 2-0 win.

Williams carried the momentum into his second match, and a century break was the highlight of his 2-0 win over Sam Craigie.

Kyren Wilson looked set to bring Williams down to earth when taking the first frame of their encounter, but the Welshman fought back to secure his third win on the spin and top spot in the table ahead of the interval.

Ali Carter, Craigie and Xiao Guodong are jockeying for position behind Williams with six points to their names from three games.

World number one Trump has work to do if he is to secure another title, as he has only three points from as many games. He bounced back from his loss to Williams by beating Stuart Bingham, but was stunned by Craigie in his third game.

With it being a round-robin format, it could be argued it is not a final as such. Still, it is the final stage of a tournament with a title at stake and Jack Lisowski is again struggling with the winning line in sight. He has lost all three games to date and props up the table.

He was on course for a 147 after knocking in seven reds and seven blacks against Carter, but broke down and his opponent stepped in to steal the win.

