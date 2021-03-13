Mark Williams beat Gao Yang 2-0 at the WST Pro Series on Saturday and heaped the 16-year-old with praise after their match.
The three-time world champion called the world number 107 a “lovely cueist”, thus highlighting him as the next player to take the game by storm.
With Ding Junhui and Yan Bingtao lifting the UK (2005) and Masters (2021) titles in their teenage years respectively, Williams feels the 16-year-old is the next champion off China's green baize conveyer belt.
WST Pro Series 2021
'I've swapped pub for pots' – Reborn Hawkins tops group
Gao Yang
Image credit: Eurosport
“Never seen or heard of this boy before, Gao Yang,” tweeted Williams
“What a lovely cueist. If he keeps improving with that action there’s only one way for him to go UUUUUUUPPPPPP the rankings!”
The 16-year-old won two of his four matches – with wins against Florian Nuessle and Alex Clenshaw cancelling out losses to Robert Milkins and Williams – to put him in contention of qualifying for the second group stage.
Saturday March 13 - Group P
- Mark Williams 2-0 Oliver Brown
- Alex Clenshaw 0-2 Florian Nuessle
- Robert Milkins 2-1 Gao Yang
- Nigel Bond 2-1 Robbie Williams
- Mark Williams 2-0 Florian Nuessle
- Alex Clenshaw 1-2 Gao Yang
- Robert Milkins 2-0 Robbie Williams
- Nigel Bond 1-2 Oliver Brown
- Mark Williams 2-0 Gao Yang
- Alex Clenshaw 1-2 Robbie Williams
- Robert Milkins 0-2 Nigel Bond
- Florian Nussle 0-2 Oliver Brown
- Mark Williams 2-0 Robbie Williams
WST Pro Series 2021
'Agony' – O'Brien narrowly misses becoming snooker's oldest maximum man
WST Pro Series 2021
'Game changer' – Classy Carter hits four centuries to ease through at WST Pro Series