Mark Williams beat Gao Yang 2-0 at the WST Pro Series on Saturday and heaped the 16-year-old with praise after their match.

The three-time world champion called the world number 107 a “lovely cueist”, thus highlighting him as the next player to take the game by storm.

With Ding Junhui and Yan Bingtao lifting the UK (2005) and Masters (2021) titles in their teenage years respectively, Williams feels the 16-year-old is the next champion off China's green baize conveyer belt.

Gao Yang Image credit: Eurosport

“Never seen or heard of this boy before, Gao Yang,” tweeted Williams

“What a lovely cueist. If he keeps improving with that action there’s only one way for him to go UUUUUUUPPPPPP the rankings!”

The 16-year-old won two of his four matches – with wins against Florian Nuessle and Alex Clenshaw cancelling out losses to Robert Milkins and Williams – to put him in contention of qualifying for the second group stage.

Saturday March 13 - Group P

Mark Williams 2-0 Oliver Brown

Alex Clenshaw 0-2 Florian Nuessle

Robert Milkins 2-1 Gao Yang

Nigel Bond 2-1 Robbie Williams

Mark Williams 2-0 Florian Nuessle

Alex Clenshaw 1-2 Gao Yang

Robert Milkins 2-0 Robbie Williams

Nigel Bond 1-2 Oliver Brown

Mark Williams 2-0 Gao Yang

Alex Clenshaw 1-2 Robbie Williams

Robert Milkins 0-2 Nigel Bond

Florian Nussle 0-2 Oliver Brown

Mark Williams 2-0 Robbie Williams

