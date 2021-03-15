WST Pro Series 2021

Loses a frame after arriving late, still wins the match in 14 minutes. It could only be Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The six-time world champion is currently competing at the WST Pro Series where players are split into groups and the top two in each group progress to the second group stage.

He then didn’t appear to do himself any favours when he arrived late for his match against Mark Joyce.

The reason for his delayed appearance has not been revealed, but the punishment was for O’Sullivan to be docked the opening frame.

While his arrival may have been sluggish, O’Sullivan then raced through the match as he sealed a 2-1 victory in just 14 minutes.

He opened with a break of 98 and followed up with a 50 to secure the win.

The Rocket is due to play Lu Haotian and Tom Ford in his final two Group I matches on Monday.

WHAT IS THE FORMAT?

The players have been split into 16 groups of eight for the initial round-robin phase. All matches are best-of-three frames, and the top two in each group will progress to the second group stage.

The second phase will feature 32 players split into four groups of eight, and the top two in each group will then progress.

The player who finishes top of the final group of eight players will be crowned the champion of the inaugural edition of the event.

