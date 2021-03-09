Oliver Lines emerged from a match against his father Peter with a 2-0 victory in their Group J WST Pro Series match at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
World number 103 Oliver constructed runs of 67 and 74 to beat father Peter in Milton Keynes to make it five wins from five at the WST Pro Series. However, Lines Jr. would lose his perfect record against Ian Burns - going down 2-0 - but a win against Elliot Slessor in his final match on Tuesday would ensure the 25-year-old cueist’s progression to the second group stage.
The match represented the first time a father and son had faced each other at a ranking event since Neal beat Geoff Foulds 5-0 at the International Open in 1986. The Foulds also faced one another in a non-ranking event – the English Professional Open, also in 1986 – with Neal winning that encounter 9-4.
Snooker
IWD special – 'It's so frustrating' – Evans on criticism and negativity on social media
Full WST Pro series results
Tuesday 9 March - Group J
- Elliot Slessor 2-1 Ian Burns
- James Cahill 2-0 Martin Gould
- Oliver Lines 2-0 Iulian Boiko
- David B Gilbert 2-0 Peter Lines
- James Cahill 2-1 Elliot Slessor
- Peter Lines 2-1 Martin Gould
- Oliver Lines 2-1 David B Gilbert
- Iulian Boiko 2-0 Ian Burns
- James Cahill 2-1 Ian Burns
- Elliot Slessor 2-1 Peter Lines
- David B Gilbert 2-1 Iulian Boiko
- Oliver Lines 2-1 Martin Gould
- Ian Burns 2-0 Martin Gould
- Oliver Lines 2-0 Peter Lines
- Elliot Slessor 2-1 Iulian Boiko
- James Cahill 2-1 David B Gilbert
- Elliot Slessor 2-0 Martin Gould
- Ian Burns 2-0 David B Gilbert
- Oliver Lines 2-0 James Cahill
- Peter Lines 2-0 Iulian Boiko
- Martin Gould 2-0 Iulian Boiko
Snooker
Evans, Ng offered tour cards
Gibraltar Open
‘I’ve taken snooker by storm’ – Trump equals Williams' record after latest triumph