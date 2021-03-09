Oliver Lines beat his dad Peter Lines 2-0 on his way to topping Group J at the WST Pro Series event in Milton Keynes, but admitted he would rather have not contested the historic match.
It was the first time a father and son had contested a ranking event since Eurosport pundit Neal Foulds whitewashed dad Geoff 5-0 at the International Open in 1986.
"The game against my dad was one of the worst I've been involved in," said 25-year-old Leeds-born Oliver, who constructed runs of 67 and 74 against dad Peter, 26 years his senior.
“Usually, you want to keep your opponent in his seat because that means you are winning.
But against my dad, every ball I potted, it felt wrong, I felt bad. There is no one I ever want to win more than my dad. It was a massive struggle, and he struggled as well. It was one to forget.
World number 103 Lines won six of his seven matches to top the group on 18 points alongside James Cahill, who reached the last 32 in second place having lost three frames more. He also recorded a 120 break in a 2-0 win over Ukraine teenager Iulian Boiko.
The second group stage of the WST Pro Series begins on Wednesday 17 March with 32 qualifiers from 16 groups making up four more groups of eight.
The final group will be contested between the top two from each group on Sunday 21 March, the day before the Tour Championship begins.
WST Pro Series last-32 qualifiers
- Jack Lisowski
- Luca Brecel
- Luo Honghao
- Zhou Yeulong
- Shaun Murphy
- Louis Heathcote
- Zhao Xintong
- Dominic Dale
- Stuart Bingham
- Sam Craigie
- Martin O'Donnell
- Lu Ning
- Kyren Wilson
- Sunny Akani
- Joe Perry
- Xiao Guodong
- Oliver Lines
- James Cahill
Full WST Pro series results
Tuesday 9 March - Group J
- Elliot Slessor 2-1 Ian Burns
- James Cahill 2-0 Martin Gould
- Oliver Lines 2-0 Iulian Boiko
- David B Gilbert 2-0 Peter Lines
- James Cahill 2-1 Elliot Slessor
- Peter Lines 2-1 Martin Gould
- Oliver Lines 2-1 David B Gilbert
- Iulian Boiko 2-0 Ian Burns
- James Cahill 2-1 Ian Burns
- Elliot Slessor 2-1 Peter Lines
- David B Gilbert 2-1 Iulian Boiko
- Oliver Lines 2-1 Martin Gould
- Ian Burns 2-0 Martin Gould
- Oliver Lines 2-0 Peter Lines
- Elliot Slessor 2-1 Iulian Boiko
- James Cahill 2-1 David B Gilbert
- Elliot Slessor 2-0 Martin Gould
- Ian Burns 2-0 David B Gilbert
- Oliver Lines 2-0 James Cahill
- Peter Lines 2-0 Iulian Boiko
- Martin Gould 2-0 Iulian Boiko
- David B Gilbert 2-0 Elliot Slessor
- Ian Burns 2-0 Oliver Lines
- James Cahill 2-1 Peter Lines
- Oliver Lines 2-0 Elliot Slessor
- Ian Burns 2-1 Peter Lines
- David Gilbert 2-1 Martin Gould
- James Cahill 2-1 Iulian Boiko
