Oliver Lines beat his dad Peter Lines 2-0 on his way to topping Group J at the WST Pro Series event in Milton Keynes, but admitted he would rather have not contested the historic match.

It was the first time a father and son had contested a ranking event since Eurosport pundit Neal Foulds whitewashed dad Geoff 5-0 at the International Open in 1986.

"The game against my dad was one of the worst I've been involved in," said 25-year-old Leeds-born Oliver, who constructed runs of 67 and 74 against dad Peter, 26 years his senior.

“Usually, you want to keep your opponent in his seat because that means you are winning.

But against my dad, every ball I potted, it felt wrong, I felt bad. There is no one I ever want to win more than my dad. It was a massive struggle, and he struggled as well. It was one to forget.

World number 103 Lines won six of his seven matches to top the group on 18 points alongside James Cahill, who reached the last 32 in second place having lost three frames more. He also recorded a 120 break in a 2-0 win over Ukraine teenager Iulian Boiko.

The second group stage of the WST Pro Series begins on Wednesday 17 March with 32 qualifiers from 16 groups making up four more groups of eight.

The final group will be contested between the top two from each group on Sunday 21 March, the day before the Tour Championship begins.

WST Pro Series last-32 qualifiers

Jack Lisowski

Luca Brecel

Luo Honghao

Zhou Yeulong

Shaun Murphy

Louis Heathcote

Zhao Xintong

Dominic Dale

Stuart Bingham

Sam Craigie

Martin O'Donnell

Lu Ning

Kyren Wilson

Sunny Akani

Joe Perry

Xiao Guodong

Oliver Lines

James Cahill

Full WST Pro series results

Tuesday 9 March - Group J

Elliot Slessor 2-1 Ian Burns

2-1 Ian Burns James Cahill 2-0 Martin Gould

2-0 Martin Gould Oliver Lines 2-0 Iulian Boiko

2-0 Iulian Boiko David B Gilbert 2-0 Peter Lines

2-0 Peter Lines James Cahill 2-1 Elliot Slessor

2-1 Elliot Slessor Peter Lines 2-1 Martin Gould

2-1 Martin Gould Oliver Lines 2-1 David B Gilbert

2-1 David B Gilbert Iulian Boiko 2-0 Ian Burns

2-0 Ian Burns James Cahill 2-1 Ian Burns

2-1 Ian Burns Elliot Slessor 2-1 Peter Lines

2-1 Peter Lines David B Gilbert 2-1 Iulian Boiko

2-1 Iulian Boiko Oliver Lines 2-1 Martin Gould

2-1 Martin Gould Ian Burns 2-0 Martin Gould

2-0 Martin Gould Oliver Lines 2-0 Peter Lines

2-0 Peter Lines Elliot Slessor 2-1 Iulian Boiko

2-1 Iulian Boiko James Cahill 2-1 David B Gilbert

2-1 David B Gilbert Elliot Slessor 2-0 Martin Gould

2-0 Martin Gould Ian Burns 2-0 David B Gilbert

2-0 David B Gilbert Oliver Lines 2-0 James Cahill

2-0 James Cahill Peter Lines 2-0 Iulian Boiko

2-0 Iulian Boiko Martin Gould 2-0 Iulian Boiko

2-0 Iulian Boiko David B Gilbert 2-0 Elliot Slessor

2-0 Elliot Slessor Ian Burns 2-0 Oliver Lines

2-0 Oliver Lines James Cahill 2-1 Peter Lines

2-1 Peter Lines Oliver Lines 2-0 Elliot Slessor

2-0 Elliot Slessor Ian Burns 2-1 Peter Lines

2-1 Peter Lines David Gilbert 2-1 Martin Gould

2-1 Martin Gould James Cahill 2-1 Iulian Boiko

