Barry Hawkins and Ricky Walden showed their pedigree at the WST Pro Series event by finishing in the top two positions in Group D to reach the last 32 in Milton Keynes.

2013 world finalist Hawkins topped the section by winning the group decider 2-1 with breaks of 81 and 90 enough for the victory with Walden restoring parity with a splendid effort of 129 in the second frame.

WST Pro Series 2021 'Agony' – O'Brien narrowly misses becoming snooker's oldest maximum man A DAY AGO

World number 33 Walden had won all six of his group matches to confirm his progress with the section before facing Hawkins, who was also through with one match to spare despite suffering his only defeat of the day in a 2-0 loss to former European Masters champion Jimmy Robertson.

Robertson had opened his win over world number 14 Hawkins with a sparkling knock of 143, the highest break of his career.

Hawkins and Walden are through to the second group stage of the WST Pro Series which begins on Wednesday 17 March with 32 qualifiers from 16 groups making up four more groups of eight.

The final group will be contested between the top two from each group on Sunday 21 March, the day before the Tour Championship begins at Celtic Manor in Wales.

WST Pro Series last-32 qualifiers

Jack Lisowski

Luca Brecel

Luo Honghao

Zhou Yeulong

Shaun Murphy

Louis Heathcote

Zhao Xintong

Dominic Dale

Stuart Bingham

Sam Craigie

Martin O'Donnell

Lu Ning

Kyren Wilson

Sunny Akani

Joe Perry

Xiao Guodong

Oliver Lines

James Cahill

Ali Carter

Mark Davis

Ben Woollaston

Fergal O'Brien

Barry Hawkins

Ricky Walden

WST Pro Series 2021 'Game changer' – Classy Carter hits four centuries to ease through at WST Pro Series 10/03/2021 AT 21:36